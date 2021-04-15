Nashville nonprofit hosting vaccination event today, will also offer transportation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re still needing the COVID-19 vaccine, but don’t have a ride to get it, one nonprofit is helping.

The West Nashville Dream Center is hosting a vaccine event starting at 2 p.m. and will have pick up spots for those who struggle with transportation.

Transportation is available for North and West Nashville residents at various times throughout today. The nonprofit has multiple pickup spots so more people can get transported to get their vaccine appointment.

West pickup spots:

Alley between 40th and 41st Avenue

Leasing office at Skyview Apartments (first pickup at 2, not 1:30)

Corner of 40th and Albion (WNDC Tuesday mobile food site)

Leasing office at Village West Apartments

North pickup spots:

Boys and Girls Club – 916 16th Avenue North (WNDC Tuesday mobile food site)

Empty lot at the corner of 17th Avenue and Underwood Street (WNDC Thursday mobile food site)

Historic First Community Church – 1815 Knowles Street

New Covenant Christian Church 2201 Osage Street

Little Pantry That Could – 2011 24th Avenue North

Cumberland View Apartments – leasing office

Cumberland View Apartments – 2521 26th Avenue North

The center will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. for anyone 16 and up. They said no identification is needed but wear your mask to the event and wear clothing that makes it easy to access your arm.

Because this is the Pfizer vaccine, those who participate in the event will need to get the second dose of the vaccine. Staff and volunteers will give out that dose on May 11.

Residents can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Vaccination appointments in Davidson County can be made online by clicking here.