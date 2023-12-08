Nashville nonprofit in need of gifts for kids with parents behind bars or killed by 'senseless' violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For families who have loved ones behind bars, the Christmas season can be difficult — especially for kids, even children whose parents have died because of senseless violence.

The nonprofit Keeping Every Vision Alive and Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church are making sure they have Christmas presents this year during the 4th annual No Child Home Alone For Christmas event.

Grammy award-winning musician Ketch Secor decided to donate gifts because he wanted to give back.

"I see chances for more country stars like me to spend more time on the North side making a difference for kids," Secor said.

These gifts will go to children and teenagers, who can sometimes feel lonely this time of year.

“I hate to imagine a child going through this holiday season where dad is incarcerated or shot and killed 2 months ago when this Christmas season is upon us," the organization's executive director Reverend Venita Lewis said.

A few years ago the nonprofit Keeping Every Vision Alive teamed up with Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church to reach even more kids.

"As children, they should be able to wake up on Christmas morning and not have to deal with the harsh reality of life," Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church's Senior Pastor Bishop Aaron Marble said.

The nonprofit and Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church has a major goal. They want to collect at least 5,000 gifts by Dec. 16.

"We have one week, and we need the community to know we can’t let these children down. We can only do it with their help," Rev. Lewis said.

Rev. Lewis is hopeful others like Ketch will join their village to make sure these kids know they’re loved.

The event is happening next Saturday, December 16th at 10 a.m.

It will be held at Jefferson Street Baptist Church. Gifts can be purchased and delivered to the church located at 2708 Jefferson St.

Here are the hours you can drop off donations:

Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday: 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. until noon

Sunday: 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

You can also give by cash app at $KEVAINC. Your donation can also be mailed to KEVA Inc., 1106 Ed Temple Blvd., Suite 204, Nashville, TN 37208.

For more information contact Reverend Venita Lewis at KEVA Inc. at 615-237-1110.