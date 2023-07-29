Nashville nonprofit looking for volunteers ahead of 4th annual Back-to-School Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's almost time for a new school year. But before classes begin, a Nashville nonprofit is working to make sure students have all the supplies they need.

Since 2020, Creative Girls Rock has hosted a Back-to-School Bash supply drive.

This year, the big event — where hundreds of backpacks will be given away to families — is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Napier Elementary.

But before the day come, volunteers are busy getting all the supplies organized and the backpacks stuffed.

They'll be working most of next week to get everything done in time and they could still use a helping hand.

"Next week, it is volunteers open to the public. If you're available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We're going to have a stuffing party where you take a backpack and you literally go down an assembly line to fill in supplies in the backpack. This year we have partnered with MNPS to deliver a certain number of backpacks to schools who need it most," founder Charmin Bates said.

Napier Elementary will host the backpack stuffing party.

Organizers say the Back-to-School Bash will also feature community vendors and free haircuts for kids.

If you would like to help volunteer your time or money, you can learn more about the nonprofit.