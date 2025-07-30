Nashville nonprofit offers advice for navigating the health insurance open enrollment process this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As open enrollment approaches this fall, many Americans are concerned about potential increases in health insurance premiums, particularly for those using the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Music Health Alliance, a Nashville nonprofit that helps people in the music industry navigate healthcare options, is sharing advice that can benefit anyone facing insurance decisions.

Tatum Allsep founded Music Health Alliance; part of the inspiration to start the nonprofit was her own healthcare crisis.

"I was almost bankrupted by medical bills 23 years ago," said Tatem Allsep, founder and CEO of Music Health Alliance.

Her experience led her to create an organization that connects musicians and gig workers with insurance options, primarily through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

"We kind of step in as the Swiss Army Knife and the compass to navigate all things health care," Allsep said.

Music Health Alliance is geared toward working with folks in the music industry who are often self-employed or classified as a small business.

Their expertise can help many folks who are signing up for insurance this fall.

While final rates aren't confirmed, some consumers may face higher costs during the upcoming enrollment period.

"What we're seeing is about a 15% average increase," said Nikki Black, vice president of programs and policy for Music Health Alliance.

Click here for a closer look at what could cause premiums to rise.

Black said that multiple factors determine premium costs, and some individuals might not experience significant increases.

She offered several recommendations for making informed insurance choices this fall, starting with the best time to apply for coverage.

"If you need coverage, or you need to update coverage, or look at other plan options, do it during open enrollment this year, open enrollment is November 1 through January 15, 2026," Black said.

She said some simple steps can help folks navigate the process this year, including checking your snail mail regularly for notices from the marketplace, making sure to update your income if it changes throughout the year, and be sure to spend time looking through the marketplace for a variety of plans when the options come out.

Black said if you have a plan that is a $0 premium, make sure you update your information this fall, otherwise you may be subject to a $5 fee.

She also warns that new regulations may require additional income verification documentation.

"If you haven't filed your taxes for 2024, now is the time, especially if you have Marketplace coverage, because they will begin asking people for proof of income if they don't have any record with the IRS," Black said.

If you find yourself priced out when the new rates come out, Black recommends analyzing your current healthcare usage patterns to help determine where you actually use your coverage and see if there's a less expensive plan that can do the job.

"Maybe what we do use the most is going to the doctor, and maybe having an affordable copay for doctors is the most important thing to me. Or maybe I don't ever go to the doctor, but I want to have good coverage for emergency care, so that deductible is important," Black said.

Both experts emphasize that consumers shouldn't feel overwhelmed by the process.

"There are options. There are workarounds, there are solutions. We don't want the fear that this brings and the uncertainty to stop people from getting health insurance," Allsep said.

Click here for more information on Music Health Alliance and the work they do.

Click here for more information on finding affordable healthcare coverage in Tennessee.

