Nashville nonprofit providing free classroom supplies for teachers opens second location

NASHVLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More Metro teachers will now have a resource for free classroom supplies thanks to a Nashville nonprofit.

The nonprofit organization PENCIL is opening a second "PENCIL Box" in Antioch. The main shop is in West Nashville, but opening this second location allows for easier access for more teachers. PENCIL is a free resource for Metro Nashville Public School teachers where they can "shop" for school supplies.

Opening a second location has been an initiative for PENCIL's board for about a year. Board Member Kaitlyn Jones said a lot of teachers were not able to easily access the West Nashville site. She said that the community was being underserved. Now they have this new satellite spot.

In order for teachers to shop, they need to make an appointment at either site.

The two PENCIL Box shops can be found at the following locations:

West Nashville:

Address: 7199 Cockrill Bend Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209

Parking: Teachers can park in the main parking lot, if space is available, or use the additional parking lot in the back (follow the sign to the access road on the left and park in the gravel lot).

Hours:

Tuesday: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3p.m.

Antioch

Address: 5380 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013; located inside the Tri-Star Medical Plaza

Parking: Teachers can park behind the building and use the back entrance. The PENCIL Box is the first door on the right.

Hours:

Monday: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This year alone PENCIL has distributed more than $2 million worth of supplies to teachers.

"They've just been through so much and it's just such a thing the community can rally behind of just supporting our teachers who then support our children and our next generation of leaders in Nashville," Kaitlyn Jones said.

Today marks a huge milestone for PENCIL - we now have two sites where @MetroSchools teachers can “shop” for school supplies completely FREE of charge. Volunteer with us & helping prepare MNPS teachers for the new semester: https://t.co/MqbiZ4FH9P pic.twitter.com/WYlrj091tE — PENCIL (@PENCIL4Schools) January 10, 2022

If you are interested in volunteering you can find that information here.