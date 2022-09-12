Nashville nonprofits working with city officials to curb violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper plans to help curb violence in the city through the Community Safety Partnership Fund.

This fund supports evidence-based community violence prevention programming throughout Metro Nashville.

Earlier this year, Mayor Cooper proposed to use $2 million in state funding for the fund, which was then approved by Metro Council. A few months later, another $1 million was added to the budget to support the North Nashville Violence Interruption pilot program.

Mayor Cooper’s Community Safety Partnership Fund advisory board is meeting in person on Monday, September 12 to discuss the program with the nonprofits selected for the violence interruption pilot program.

The advisory board will have follow-up conversations with several of the organizations that applied for funding. The nonprofits selected have experience in using public health approaches to reduce violence.

The meeting will be an opportunity to find out what comes next and how the money should be spent. It gets underway at 5 p.m. at the Historic Metro Courthouse in Jury Assembly Room No. 7.