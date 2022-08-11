Nashville now tracking improvement projects in real-time with new site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As part of a new initiative, Metro Nashville has created a tracker for neighborhood improvement projects around the city.

Mayor John Cooper visited the site of one such project Wednesday, where the Nashville Department of Transportation was replacing a culvert. The area deteriorated to the point the pipe had no bottom and roadway material was washing into the creek.

"Vital infrastructure improvements like this culvert replacement have been underfunded and put off for years especially," Cooper said. "I think the councilman would agree — in neighborhoods like this one. Now Councilmember (Zach) Young will tell you folks here often feel neglected, and like all the Metro resources are going to other neighborhoods — perhaps neighborhoods closer to downtown — but not anymore."

Cooper said there are 800 projects on the tracker.

