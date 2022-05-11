Nashville nurses cuddle puppies to boost morale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nurses week, rescue puppies were brought to Vanderbilt to help boost morale.

Nancy Raggio waited in line for the meet and greet at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"Yes I need a little therapy,” Raggio said, “Everybody loves puppies."

The great Dane Goldendoodle mix puppies came from the Nashville Humane Association.

Nurses have been through a lot the past couple years, what better way to boost morale than puppies on the plaza at Vanderbilt for nurses week! pic.twitter.com/cOdoYDdJ2i — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) May 11, 2022

As the co-chair of the hospital's nurse retention committee, Jennifer Glenn said the goal is to boost morale.

"And we wanted to just bring some joy and happiness to them, and have that opportunity for them to step away from their patients for a moment to refill their bucket," Glenn said.

Due to the pandemic and a national nurse shortage, times have been tough for those in the medical field.

"We’re thankful for each other and thankful we get a little extra love today too." Meg Cockrum said. "We need a puppy day. We need some love."

Cockrum and Jessie Valentine said work has been stressful.

"Our staff’s been through so much this past two years, and the last month and a half too, it’s been really hard, rough," Valentine said.

At the Nashville Humane Association, Becca Messner said it's the least they could do for nurses.

"All that they’ve done for our community the past two years, we are indebted to them," Messner said.

The puppies are available for adoption on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Nashville Humane Association.

In addition, they plan to have Paws on the Plaza event once a month through October at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.