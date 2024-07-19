Nashville opens first permanent supportive housing facility for the homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville has unveiled its first permanent supportive housing facility, the Strobel House, which features 90 homes for Nashvillians experiencing chronic homelessness.

The Strobel House connects residents with supportive services, including medical aid, addiction treatment, mental health support, and career assistance. It was named in honor of the late Father Charlie Strobel. City leaders said the $35 million development embodies its namesake’s lifelong commitment to community service.

Father Strobel’s sister Alice Strobel Eadler was at the ribbon cutting on Thursday. She said this facility is a step in the right direction, but it can’t stop here. She says there’s more work to do.

I talk to Alice in the player above. Hear what she said about her brother's legacy.

“I’m here for him because he would certainly be here if he could,” she said.

Raised in Nashville, Strobel dedicated his life to serving those marginalized and in need, founding Room In the Inn to meet the needs of the unhoused

Mayor Freddie O'Connell emphasized the facility’s role in healing and rebuilding at the ribbon cutting.

Charles Levesque — executive director of DePaul USA, a homeless services organization — will operate the Strobel House.

“The facility will have ongoing funding from what we call statutory sources, so the city or federal government. DePaul USA will supplement that by individual fundraising,” Levesque said. "Residents had to be homeless four times in three years or for a period of one year and have a disability."

Despite this milestone, Nashville’s homeless population remains over 2,000, according to the most recent point-in-time count.

Lindsey Krinks, co-founder of Open Table Nashville, stressed the need for more facilities.

“We know we need 50 of these, more than 50, to address the crisis,” Krinks said. “One thing Father Strobel wouldn’t want is to get too comfortable, with completing things today and becoming complacent.”

Eadler echoed this sentiment.

“I think Charles would say this is wonderful, but it’s got to be a start. We can’t just have one and say that’s it and we’ve done a good job,” she said. “There are just so many out there. They deserve a home. They deserve to be safe and put their heads down at night and not worry about what’s going to happen to them while they’re sleeping.”

The investment includes a leasing manager, four case managers, two peer specialists, residential aides, and overnight security. Residents selected to live in Strobel House can stay as long as they comply with their lease.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com