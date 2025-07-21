Nashville organization helps turn empty rooms into homes for formerly unhoused individuals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's House 2 Home and Emmaus Nashville are working together to help people transitioning from homelessness not just find housing, but create true homes with essential furnishings and support.

Michael Gray doesn’t lend a helping hand for recognition. He does it because, in his heart, it’s the right thing to do.

“We’re trying to help people at a tipping point in their life, when you can actually make a difference because they’ve come from an unhoused situation to what could be a home,” Gray said.

As the co-director and founder of House 2 Home Nashville, Gray is helping turn empty rooms into homes.

House 2 Home provides new beds and gently used furnishings to people coming off the streets into their first homes at no cost.

“One lady said, ‘You give out dishes?’ Yes, we do, because you need them. You haven’t been using pots and pans, spoons and forks. Yes, you need them,” Letitia Washington said.

Washington is the director and pastor of Emmaus Nashville, a ministry of the 510 Foundation. They work in harmony with Gray.

Her team helps unhoused individuals by offering food, clothing, and, for those ready to make a change, help securing permanent housing.

Once they do, they get to join the Emmaus Key Club and receive a special keychain.

“It says Emmaus, has the year, and then the scripture for Emmaus, which is now John 3:18. So we’re to love people with action,” Washington said.

Recently, the club surpassed 100 members.

“I’m in my office. I close the door, and yes! And when I give out more than one, it’s a yes, yes,” she said.

Finding permanent housing is a challenge on its own, but being able to point someone to House 2 Home keeps hope alive.

“Our logo is ‘Turning empty rooms into homes, delivering hope.’ I think that’s what we try to do,” Gray said.

House 2 Home Nashville is always accepting donations, whether it’s gently used furniture or monetary contributions.

To learn more about the 510 Foundation, click here.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.