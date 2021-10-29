Nashville party bus operators protest Metro Council's rules to regulate industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Party buses were rolling a little earlier than usual Friday morning as operators banded together to protest recent rules adopted by Metro Council to regulate the industry.

Owners said they want to fight the new rule that bans alcohol consumption on party bus vehicles.

Metro Council recently voted 33 to 3 to approve a bill that will allow the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission (MTLC) to oversee a permitting process for the vehicles. The bill also restricts open containers of alcohol on "unenclosed" party vehicles.

Entertainment vehicles would need a certificate and permit from the MTLC to operate. Drivers and business operators would also be subject to background checks.

Entertainment vehicles would also be subject to random safety and maintenance inspections and must abide by noise regulations.

The MTLC would also establish routes or zones where the vehicles can operate.

The alcohol regulations of the bill go into effect in Dec. 1. The remaining changes will be implemented in April of 2022.

*Emily Luxen contributed to this report.