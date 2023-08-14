Nashville pastor claims TSU's president retiring has to do with 'idiotic leadership' from the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the same day freshman are starting to move onto campus, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover announced she's preparing to leave her alma mater.

"I stand before you to announce my retirement as president of Tennessee State University at the end of the spring semester 2024," said Dr. Glover, who has served as TSU's president for 11 years. "Serving as president of TSU has been an honor of a lifetime, words cannot express the emotions I have as I stand before you this morning."

One of Glover's emotions might be frustration. Earlier this year, the Tennessee Comptroller's office released a scathing 82-page report, blaming Glover for quadrupling the university's scholarship budget, while not having enough housing to support it. It forced many students to live in hotels or find other means for housing.

"It has amazing alumni, but right now, TSU is not a well-run organization," said Comptroller Jason Mumpower during a legislative hearing back in February.

"I want you to know, we heard you. We heard you, we’re going to manage our enrollment to align with our housing capacity," Dr. Glover told lawmakers during the same hearing.

Even after Glover offered up some potential solutions, lawmakers still called on her to step down.

"The problems they’ve had there, I think probably a change is in order," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said during a February interview.

Lawmakers also allocated $2 million in the state budget to conduct a forensic audit of TSU's finances.

"When an audit is in process, it’s improper to even talk about it, but no, that $2 million had absolutely nothing to do with my decision," Glover said in the news conference Monday.

But longtime community advocate, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, thinks what happened is pretty clear.

"I feel like that TSU, and for a long time, has been under a tremendous attack," the longtime pastor of Corinthian Baptist Church said. "A big part of her stepping down, and our losing her leadership, has to do with the idiotic leadership that comes from our state capitol."

Fuzz thinks TSU may have been targeted due to the school's status as an HBCU.

"Our state is still filled with racism, I'm sorry for that but that's the truth," said Rev. Fuzz. "Our state deserves to rid itself of the senseless racism that has attacked Tennessee State University."

Glover's remarks were far less pointed.

"It’s time for a new leader, it’s time for me to pass on the baton," said Glover.

Instead, she bragged about all the new freshmen eager to move onto campus.

"We’re just known across the country," she said.

Glover will remain on as president of TSU until the spring 2024 semester. From there, Glover says she isn't sure what she'll do next but hopes she can add her voice to the national stage when it comes to advocating for HBCUs.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Gov. Bill Lee and Comptroller Jason Mumpower. Mumpower declined to comment.

The rest haven't replied to our requests for comment.