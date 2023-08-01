Nashville pastor says he didn't give permission for 'Friends of Enoch Fuzz' political ad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Reverend Enoch Fuzz, the longtime pastor at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, says he had nothing to do with a political ad claiming to be "Paid for by Friends of Enoch Fuzz."

The 15-second spot, now airing in Nashville, is critical of mayoral candidate Freddie O'Connell's transit plan.

"After eight years, this is all we get? C'mon Freddie," says part of the voiceover in the ad.

Fuzz, who usually remains non-partisan, told NewsChannel 5 Monday he had no idea the ad was coming, and he didn't approve the use of his name beforehand.

NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo, who is also the treasurer for Mayoral Candidate Vivian Wilhoite, says using Fuzz's name seems to be perfectly legal.

"On its face, whatever you want to name your organization, that's clearly up to the people who want to do that," Leonardo said.

Reverend Fuzz does make it a point to be friends with people across the political spectrum. For years he's hosted candidate meet and greets to give voters a chance to get to know them.

Fuzz said Monday he hasn't endorsed any candidate for mayor this year. But if he wasn't behind the ad who was?

Political ad agreements filed with NewsChannel 5 and two other television stations in Nashville show two men — Bill Hostettler and Bobby Joslin — as the names on the paperwork behind the "Friends of Enoch Fuzz" ad.

Joslin didn't immediately respond to our phone calls or text messages Monday.

On the political ad paperwork we pulled, Hostettler listed a building on East Iris Drive as the address for "Friends of Enoch Fuzz."

It's the same building that houses HND Realty, according to its company website, which lists Hostettler as one of the company's founders.

We reached out to Hostettler about "Friends of Enoch Fuzz," who texted us: "My only comment is I'm Enoch's friend — come eat lunch with us tomorrow," adding, "He and I talk every day."

Reverend Fuzz says he wants people to vote for whomever they want this election day.