Nashville Peacemakers shower soon-to-be moms and new moms with supplies and support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to be 100% prepared for a new baby.

At a Community Baby Shower in Hadley Park mothers, couples, and grandparents came for things like diapers, wipes, and advice.

"It's hard out here the way the economy is right now," said Cinnamon Tarver. "That's the biggest thing. New moms don't have all the support they need in getting everything they need before they have the baby."

The event started at 1:00 p.m. and at 12:30 p.m. there was already a line.

Nonprofit Nashville Peacemakers put the event together. The organization — which was founded by a mom — recognizes that not being able to provide for a baby can be detrimental to a mother's mental health.

Mothers at the event were candid with me about what stresses them out.

"Just trying to get my weight back, and like, you know, juggling life and also being a mom at the same time," said Airyel Garner.

In 2016, Tennessee created a maternal mortality review team to study what's causing and contributing to maternal mortality to prevent future deaths. It's found as many as 8 in 10 deaths of women shortly before or after giving birth are preventable. Just this year, Tennessee passed SB1832 which added four new people to that team.

Mothers described why events like the Community Baby Shower are so valuable.

"Just knowing that they have people who care to check in on them, and just making sure they're not suffering from post-postpartum or depression because that's really major," said Monique Wells.

Earlier this month, the mayor announced $5.5 million dollars from the federal government is going to the Nashville Strong Babies program at Metro Public Health.

Tell me about an effort or organization in your community helping to prepare new mothers. You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.