Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville pet foster groups deal with overcrowding

Cats in Nashville
Toney Cook / WTVF
Two cats snuggle in a lap on Aug. 28, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Cats in Nashville
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a problem that groups like the Nashville Humane Association and Metro Animal Care and Control know all too well: overcrowding at their shelters driven by an overpopulation of dogs and especially cats across Middle Tennessee.

This week, Metro Council leaders met with folks from Metro Animal Care and Control and nonprofit animal rescue and foster groups to come up with possible solutions.

One item they discussed: increasing the number of low-cost spay and neuter clinics across Nashville. That's an idea that Critter Cavalry Rescue says they'd love to see.

Foster groups like them also feel the effects of overcrowding at shelters as they're needed more often to alleviate the pressure and get strays into foster homes.

Diapers for Diplomas program expands to MTSU

It's been a minute since I've had to buy diapers (thank goodness!) for my boys. But when I recently purchased a pack for a baby shower - I was SHOCKED at the price. Which is exactly why I hope everyone who needs some assistance sees Jason's story about the Diapers for Diplomas program expanding. Hats off to anyone pursuing a college degree and raising babies. Two tough tasks! Please help spread the word – this could make all the difference.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community