Nashville pet foster groups deal with overcrowding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a problem that groups like the Nashville Humane Association and Metro Animal Care and Control know all too well: overcrowding at their shelters driven by an overpopulation of dogs and especially cats across Middle Tennessee.
This week, Metro Council leaders met with folks from Metro Animal Care and Control and nonprofit animal rescue and foster groups to come up with possible solutions.
One item they discussed: increasing the number of low-cost spay and neuter clinics across Nashville. That's an idea that Critter Cavalry Rescue says they'd love to see.
Foster groups like them also feel the effects of overcrowding at shelters as they're needed more often to alleviate the pressure and get strays into foster homes.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
It's been a minute since I've had to buy diapers (thank goodness!) for my boys. But when I recently purchased a pack for a baby shower - I was SHOCKED at the price. Which is exactly why I hope everyone who needs some assistance sees Jason's story about the Diapers for Diplomas program expanding. Hats off to anyone pursuing a college degree and raising babies. Two tough tasks! Please help spread the word – this could make all the difference.
-Carrie Sharp