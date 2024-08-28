Nashville pet foster groups deal with overcrowding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a problem that groups like the Nashville Humane Association and Metro Animal Care and Control know all too well: overcrowding at their shelters driven by an overpopulation of dogs and especially cats across Middle Tennessee.

This week, Metro Council leaders met with folks from Metro Animal Care and Control and nonprofit animal rescue and foster groups to come up with possible solutions.

One item they discussed: increasing the number of low-cost spay and neuter clinics across Nashville. That's an idea that Critter Cavalry Rescue says they'd love to see.

Foster groups like them also feel the effects of overcrowding at shelters as they're needed more often to alleviate the pressure and get strays into foster homes.