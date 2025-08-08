Nashville pizzeria offers free pizza for a year to help catch booze bandit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville Italian restaurant is serving up a tempting reward for information leading to the arrest of a burglar who raided their alcohol supply during a recent break-in.

Surveillance footage from Bella Napoli Pizzeria shows an intruder smashing a window around 4:28 a.m. Tuesday and making a beeline for the alcohol, ignoring the restaurant’s renowned pizza.

“He went straight to the bar,” said co-owner Francesco Angelillo.

In just 86 seconds, the thief grabbed six bottles of alcohol before climbing back out the same broken window.

“There were many other things I would say that he could have grabbed,” added co-owner Marco Sedda.

The burglary comes just weeks after a nearly identical incident in June — same window, same time of day, same target — though it has not been determined if it’s the same person.

"We're here to serve the community and when something like that happens, it frustrates you," Sedda said.

This time, the owners are sweetening the search with a mouthwatering incentive: free pizza every day for a year to anyone who provides credible information or video that helps identify the culprit.

"One pizza, a day, for a whole year," Sedda said. “Nowadays, everyone has cameras and technology all around their properties so hopefully [someone] will catch something."

The owners hope the tip will help Metro Police make an arrest and put the back-to-back break-ins behind them so they can focus on their specialty.

"People love our pizza," Sedda said.

"That's what we do, that's what we do the best," Angelillo added.

The restaurant notes that while the reward covers a daily pizza for a year, gratuity is not included.

If you have information about Bella Napoli's break in, you can call the pizzeria at (615) 944-2819 or message them on social media. We'd love to see any video or information you have as well! Reach out to our reporter at chris.davis@newschannel5.com.