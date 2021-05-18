Nashville plans free Predators watch parties downtown for Round 1 of playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is planning free watch parties for the Predators' home games during round one of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

Outdoor viewing parties will be held at Music City Walk of Fame Park across from Bridgestone Arena for game three and game four as the Preds take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The parties will begin two hours before game time and a large video screen will show the game. There will also be food options, water, soda and beer available for purchase.

The first party will be held for game three on Friday, May 21. The park will open at 4 p.m. and the puck drops at 6 p.m.

The second party will be held for game four on Sunday, May 23. The park opens at 11:30 a.m. and the puck drops at 1:30 a.m.

Additional details will be released for a potential game six watch party.

Nashville CVC released a list of "house rules" for attendees.

Items allowed during the watch parties:



Collapsible chairs - maximum seat height of 3 feet

Small bags - maximum measurements of 16 inches by 10 inches by 4 inches

Blankets and ground tarps - maximum measurements of 6 feet by 8 feet

Handheld, personal-sized umbrellas - up to 36 inches

Personal cameras

Signs without poles or sticks

Items prohibited during the watch parties:

