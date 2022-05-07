Nashville plans Preds watch party for playoffs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are back in Smashville Saturday afternoon for Game 3 of the first round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The boys in gold will take on the Colorado Avalanche.

To celebrate the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp is hosting a big watch party downtown. The big party is happening next door to Bridgestone Arena at Walk of Fame Park.

It's free for the whole family. Fans are encouraged to pack blankets and lawn chairs to watch the game on a big screen. There will be plenty of food and drink options available, along with live music.

The party starts at 1:30 p.m. with the puck drop at 3:30 p.m.

The city is going to do this all again on Monday for Game 4. The party will start at 6:30 p.m with the puck drop at 8:30 p.m.