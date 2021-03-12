Nashville plans to ease COVID restrictions as vaccine rate increases

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nashville plans to ease COVID restrictions after 20 percent of Davidson County is vaccinated for COVID-19, which could be within the next two weeks.

Mayor John Cooper met with nearly 300 hospitality industry leaders today to discuss the plan. Cooper said the new public health guidelines will take effect one week after vaccination rates meet new standards-- 20 percent vaccinated, followed by another update at 30 percent.

The Tennessee Department of Health currently reports 17.31% of Davidson County has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Cooper said if the county reaches 20 percent next week, Metro can expect new guidelines in place the weekend of March 27.

When 20 percent of Davidson County is vaccinated:



Indoor gatherings can increase to 10 people.

Bars and restaurants can increase capacity to 175 people per floor, with social distancing.

Bars, restaurants and transpotainment can stay open until 2 a.m.

Transpotainment can hold groups of 25.

Indoor dining party size can increase to 10 people; outdoor dining party size can be 25 people.

Large, low-risk conventions can hold up to 2,000 people, with Metro Public Health approval.

Outdoor stadium capacity can increase to 33 percent.

Salons can operate at full capacity, masks required.

Museums and attractions can increase group size to 10.

Gyms can operate at 75 percent capacity.

When 30 percent vaccinated:



Indoor gatherings can increase to 15 people.

Bars and restaurants can increase capacity to 225 people per floor, with social distancing.

Indoor dining party size can increase to 15 people.

Large, low-risk conventions can hold up to 3,000 people, with Metro Public Health approval.

Outdoor stadium capacity can increase to 40 percent.

Today the city also announced an in-person July 4th celebration downtown, with headliner Brad Paisley.