Nashville police chief pens letter against party vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following Mayor John Cooper's letter, police chief John Drake penned his own concern with party vehicles rumbling around Nashville's downtown corridor.

Drake wrote to the Transportation and Licensing Commission that he would caution proving a limited number of permits to operators and spelled out how it affected the Metro Nashville Police Department.

"I ask that you implement regulations concerning standing/dancing in/on moving vehicles as well as the serving of alcohol, the potential for overserving and ensuring no alcohol service persons underage," he wrote.

He also requested the commission evaluate operating routes given the number of people on Lower Broadway from Thursday to Sunday.

"I request that you take into account the significant issue of our city's quality of life and the detrimental quality of life impact these party buses, trucks and trailers have as they crisscross our streets en masse," he wrote. "The real concerns of persons who live and work downtown concerning noise and the sheer optics of Transportation Entertainment phenomena are something that I hope this commission will agree through its adoption of policies and rules."

He further requested the commission work with the MNPD's entertainment district initiative as the need arose.