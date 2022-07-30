Nashville police chief thanks hero security guard on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A quick-thinking security guard credited with saving lives at a busy Broadway bar received more recognition for his bravery.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake paid a visit to the Lucky Bastard Saloon Friday night to personally thank Mike Kuhn for his actions the previous weekend.

Chief Drake also surprised Kuhn with a challenge coin as a token of his appreciation.

"He thanked me and he was very gracious," said Kuhn after the two shook hands and hugged.

"His actions saved tourists' lives, officers' lives, and I wanted to come down here and tell him thank you," said Drake.

Police said just before midnight on Friday, July 22, officers were working to arrest Ja'Corious Hudson when Christopher Quintero interfered. Kuhn saw Quintero pull a gun out, and jumped from an open front window of the bar, onto Quintero and knocked the gun from his hands. Officers then rushed to arrest Quintero.

The entire incident was captured on the body camera of one of the responding officers.

"The individual said he was going to pull his gun and see what was up," said Drake. "That could have been just a tragedy. We could have had a mass shooting or anything."

"I just saw it happen," recalled Kuhn. "I wasn’t going to let anything bad happen on the street, especially if I could affect it, so I did what I thought was the right thing to do at that time."

Kuhn is an Army veteran who said he has only worked at the Lucky Bastard Saloon for a few months. While his military service took him around the world, he has never seen anything like what happened on Friday in the United States.

Quintero is charged with six aggravated assault counts, unlawful gun possession, gun possession while under the influence, public intoxication, and marijuana possession. Hudson was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He posted a $2,000 bond.