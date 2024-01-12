Nashville police confirm dead man found in Mill Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police confirmed Friday afternoon that an unidentified man was discovered in Mill Creek.

Help was called at 30 Harding Place, where a person witnessed someone drowning and called 911. Nashville Fire Department officials said they were met by police on the scene to find the witness describing the area where the man last was.

A water rescue was initiated, but the man was found dead in Mill Creek.

Police said the medical examiner will have to look at the body to make an identification and to determine the cause of the death.

This is all the information NewsChannel 5 has at this time.