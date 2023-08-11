Nashville police, council members weigh in on LPRs ahead of vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The debate over license plate readers in Nashville is heating up as a potential vote to make them permanent could happen as early as Tuesday, after the city's LPR pilot program ended last month.

On Friday, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted out a pair of videos urging Metro Council to approve them, saying they can be used to solve violent crimes and find missing people faster.

But groups like the Community Oversight Board say the technology may target some of Nashville's poorest and most diverse neighborhoods.

Metro Police have said the readers target crime and license plates, not people.

Meanwhile, state house Majority Leader William Lamberth hinted Thursday that if Metro Council doesn't approve permanent LPRs, state lawmakers may pass a law requiring it.

"Sadly, some of the state Republican leadership has been working hard to march us toward a police state for quite some time, and this is just another step," said outgoing Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg.

Lamberth's comments could signal yet another battle between Nashville and the state, as state lawmakers have already passed laws this year to slash the size of Metro Council, take more control over Nashville's airport authority board and change how many votes it takes to approve demolition at the Nashville Speedway.

Metro has sued the state over all these issues.

"There's not really a way for the city to stop the threats of undermining local control whether we agree to things or not," said outgoing councilman Bob Mendes. "The threats of taking over more and more of our local decisions continue."

Mendes offered advice to the next set of councilmembers.

"To me for a long time now, being motivated or scared of the [state] threats doesn't make sense," Mendes said. "We as a local body, should do what's in the best interest of our citizens."

"We should represent the folks who elected us," Mendes said.

If the Metro Council defers the decision on LPRs at Tuesday's meeting, it would then be up for the newly-elected Metro Council members to decide what to do once they're sworn in.