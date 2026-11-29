NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MNPD) said detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead outside a short-term rental (STR) on Sunday morning.

Police said an investigation revealed 22-year-old Isaac Jack was attending a birthday party at the STR in the 1000 block of Pennock Avenue before the shooting.

MNPD said Jack went to his car for a brief time and was walking back to the residence when a confrontation occurred at around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 29.

According to the release, people inside the residence said they heard shots, looked out the front door and saw Jack lying on the front walkway.

Jack died at the scene, according to police.

The release also said a man and a woman were seen running away.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. The release said callers can remain anonymous and still qualify for reward money of up to $5,000.