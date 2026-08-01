Nashville police lieutenant talks man off bridge in moment caught on body camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Lieutenant Mike Hotz is used to being the person people call when someone's life is in danger.

For years, Hotz has worked to prevent overdoses, helping get Narcan into the hands of people who need it most. But last week, his role shifted from officer to friend — when he noticed a man in crisis standing on the edge of a bridge.

A conversation, compassion, and one simple gesture helped save a life.

On July 23, that mission took Hotz to the Victory Memorial Bridge above the Cumberland River. A man was livestreaming online, saying he planned to jump.

Body camera footage captured the moment Hotz approached.

"Hey man, my name's Mike… Can I just holler at you?"

Hotz didn't rush him. He talked. He listened.

"I just want to help you talk through this… this worst day of your life. And I know it is," Hotz said.

Hotz had served on Metro's Crisis Negotiation Team, but this conversation was personal, too. As a combat veteran, he recognized something in the man's pain.

"He cried several times with just absolute frustration, and having been a military combat veteran. And unfortunately, I've had more experiences than I can count with the brothers that I served with overseas going through mental crisis and having suicidal thoughts."

Slowly, the distance between them began to disappear.

"I'm not gonna try nothing crazy… I promise you to the Lord himself. Can I shake your hand?"

Then came the moment Hotz had been working toward — not with force, but with trust.

"I love you. It's gonna be alright."

The man stepped away from the edge and toward the officers waiting to help him.

"We're here to love you, bro. We're here to love you."

A handshake became a hug.

"I think at the end, when he hugged me, I think it was a release of all their emotions and just realizing that they were going to trust us to get them the help they need," said Hotz.

For Hotz, the moment didn't end when the man stepped away from the edge. It stayed with him.

"At the end of that call, I kind of stepped away from the officers and the counselors that were on scene and kind of just said a short prayer and thanked God for having me in the right place at the right time. And I just feel very fortunate."

Hotz hopes what happened on that bridge becomes a reminder far beyond that moment.

"And just know that you can have those uncomfortable conversations and ask people how they're doing. And that's gonna help you help your friends and family get the help that they need."

Hotz recently received the Excellence in Protection Award from the DEA at a summit in Orlando. He developed Nashville's ONEbox program, leading to overdose-reversal kits being installed at more than 500 locations across the city, including bars and other public venues. His work with overdose investigations also helped Nashville achieve one of the highest reductions in drug deaths.

"I just want you to feel like you are loved here because you are."

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.