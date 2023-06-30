Assault victim successfully defends herself, suspect not yet found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last Saturday night, a woman was physically assaulted while walking in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South in Nashville.

Detectives are actively working to identify the suspect, and they have released surveillance photos to the public in hopes of receiving information.

The victim was able to defend herself against the attacker. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of personal safety and self-defense awareness.

The victim told MNPD they remember hearing footsteps behind them and, upon turning around, came face to face with the suspect.

Instinctively, she began walking faster and then broke into a run. Despite her efforts, the assailant caught up to her and tackled her to the ground. The victim fought back and kicked her attacker until he eventually fled the scene on foot.

The victim said that during the assault, the suspect also choked her and made a threatening remark, saying, "do you want me to rape you."

Law enforcement describes the suspect as a black man who, at the time of the attack, was shirtless and wearing shorts, along with a black backpack.

Nashville residents are urged to come forward if they recognize the individual in the surveillance photos. Any information can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

In light of such incidents, empowering women with knowledge and tools to protect themselves has become increasingly vital.

Eron Johnsey, an instructor at High Caliber Weaponry & Training, believes that every woman should be equipped with self-defense skills.

Recognizing the significance of preparedness, he offers self-defense classes specifically designed for women of all skill levels.

Johnsey's self-defense classes cater to a wide range of individuals, including children dealing with bullying, college students seeking personal safety measures, and victims of domestic violence.

"When seconds matter, help is only minutes away, so you have to be your first line of defense. The police can't always be there to help you," Johnsey said.

One of the key techniques taught by Johnsey is a strategic defense move that helps individuals create distance and escape potentially dangerous situations.

He said by utilizing effective footwork and leveraging their body weight, individuals can effectively defend themselves.

Johnsey also encourages women to carry pepper spray as an additional safety measure. This non-lethal tool can incapacitate attackers temporarily, allowing victims to escape and seek help.

Additionally, Johnsey emphasizes the importance of being vocal and drawing attention to oneself during an attack, as this can deter the assailant and prompt intervention from others nearby.

While incidents like the assault in Nashville highlight the importance of personal safety, it is essential to remain vigilant in everyday life.

Johnsey advises individuals to walk in well-lit areas, preferably accompanied by friends or in groups. Being aware of one's surroundings and alert to potential threats can significantly reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim.

If you're interested in taking a self-defense class, High Caliber offers them.