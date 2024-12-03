Nashville police looking for suspects connected to violent robberies against women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating a string of violent robberies targeting women in south Nashville, including a Sunday afternoon attack at the Family Dollar on Nolensville Pike.

The incidents — all within a short distance of each other — has the community on edge. Victims, ranging in age from 27 to 67, were approached by a man and a woman who stole their purses, often using violence.

David Chambers is a frequent shopper at the Family Dollar. He said unfortunately these crimes are not surprising.

"When I was in the store, somebody — two or three ladies — came in and snatched all the clothes and left like they’re going to church," Chambers said. "I always have to watch people. They’re looking for targets like me, so I have to be careful at all times."

Sunday’s attack happened at 3 p.m. when a 62-year-old woman was loading items into her car. A man exited a white sedan and grabbed her. Police said they struggled before the suspect got her purse, causing the victim to fall and hit her head on the pavement. She was treated at the hospital.

MNPD Crime Prevention Officer Michelle Norris urged the public to remain vigilant, especially during the holiday season.

"A lot of times if you’re walking around and looking at your cellphone instead of your surroundings, it makes you an even bigger target," Norris said.

Norris advised that if confronted, victims should just hand over their purses or wallets.

"You don’t know what that person is capable of," Officer Norris said. "I would rather have you alive than not over a purse or something you can easily replace."

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects, who may be traveling in an older white sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Other crimes possibly connected

Detectives believe this attack is connected to three other robberies:

November 28, 6:40 a.m. A 27-year-old woman was leaving to go to the store from her Packard Drive apartment when a man, armed with a handgun, and a woman ran up to her and demanded her purse. She complied. The victim’s 8-year-old daughter who was with her, ran to their apartment.

November 26, 7:40 p.m. A 55-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle at her apartment in the 5100 block of Greenleaf Drive when a man and woman ran up behind her and assaulted her with a metal object, severely beating the woman before taking her purse. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a severe laceration to her head.

November 15, 12:45 p.m. A 67-year-old woman had just returned to her Tusculum Road home and was unloading groceries from her vehicle when a woman approached her and asked her for money. When the victim turned away, the suspect pushed her and took her purse. The victim was not injured.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com