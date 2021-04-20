Nashville Predators, American Red Cross partner for statewide blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross are teaming up for a statewide blood drive all this week. The nonprofit says not as many people are donating blood this year.

The American Red Cross is trying to gear up for the summer travel season, and they’re wanting more people to come out and donate.

The Red Cross says it's seen about an 11% decline in donations for several reasons, but one of the biggest is the pandemic. But they’re hoping with this statewide blood drive event with the Predators they can make up for it.

Sherri McKinney, the Regional Director of Communications for American Red Cross in Tennessee, says the Nashville Predators have been a huge partner. Usually, all the blood drive events with the Predators brings in about 3,000 units of blood, which is significant.

“In the summer people have a tendency to do their own thing and not do the community driven events as much as they do during the year. We also have schools go out of session and schools traditionally have been very involved in blood drives with the American Red Cross, so that’s why the dip happens,” McKinney said.

McKinney says they have a need for sickle cell blood and are hoping for a diverse group of people to come in to donate. With the supply down, she says they need as many donations as possible.

They need all types of blood types donated but are seeing a greater need for type O blood. If you register and donate this week with the Preds, you will get a Nashville Predators foam puck.