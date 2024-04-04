Nashville Predators Foundation to host 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night' at Thursday night's game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators Foundation will host its second Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season on Thursday.

The Preds will take on the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

$10 from each ticket will benefit the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund which works with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Last year the efforts raised more than $280,000 and the Preds hope to only build off that momentum.

At the game there will be other ways to donate. This includes a silent auction with jerseys and plates decorated by patients at Monroe Carell and a lavender puck you can buy in honor or in memory of someone's cancer journey.

The Nashville Predators Foundation is partnering with singer-songwriter Harry Hudson who was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma at 20. His journey inspired him to create the charity 'Hey, I'm Here for You' also known as HIHFY.

The goal of the charity is to create a world where every young person with cancer feels seen, heard, valued and is equipped with the resources to nurture their dreams and aspirations. It gives young cancer patients support and resources to follow their dreams in Nashville at Monroe Carell Jr.