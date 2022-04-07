Nashville Predators grant puts kids on rollerblades at Whitsitt Elementary School

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you think of gym class you probably think of dodgeball, basketball and maybe flag football, but times are changing.

In gym class at Whitsitt Elementary School, students are getting to rollerblade.

Under colorful lights, decked out in wrist guards, helmets and rollerblades, students have been learning the basics of rollerskating. With the help of the Nashville Predators, their physical education teacher paid for the Skate In School equipment.

"The first couple days in here, 90-percent of my students had never been on rollerblades, and that's why I did this," said Kevin Terry. "I try to bring activities to my kids that they might not get the opportunity [to do] outside of school."

"Mr. Terry" put in for and won a $5,500 grant from the Nashville Predators to get the equipment.

One third grade student said the custom rolling roller skate trainers are really helping.

"Whenever I got into it, and started to use the white trainers, it gave me more like a boost, so like it made me feel like excited because I'm getting the hang of it," said Jayci Tidwell.

In just a few short weeks, the teacher has noticed how confident his kindergarten through fourth-grade students are becoming.

"I'm just happy that the kids who were scared to try rollerblading gave it a try, that they didn't give up and continued to progress and get better," he said.