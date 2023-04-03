Nashville Predators help empower girls to play hockey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Girls of all ages took to the ice at Bridgestone Arena for the second annual Preds Girls Hockey Day.

The event is all about empowering girls and women.

The schedule was jam-packed with different training sessions for those playing for the first time and advanced players.

And in the rink, U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek was there to share her knowledge and expertise.

She says she excited to see the growth of girls' hockey in Middle Tennessee and is glad to be a part of it.

"There needs to be visibility. There needs to be the action of watching girls, watch other girls, watch women play, whether it's on TV, wether it's a clinic because a lot of the girls that left this morning said I want to come back and play. So that's why we do it. We have such a passion for the game. And if we can grow it one girl a a time, we're making a difference," Bozek said.

Every participant received a free t-shit and a complimentary ticket to a Preds game.