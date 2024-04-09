Nashville Predators host 9th annual Pride Night during Thursday's game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans have the opportunity to join the Nashville Predators and support the LGBTQ+ community at the Ninth Annual Preds Pride Night on April 9.

The boys in gold will take on the Winnipeg Jets when the puck drops at 7 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Those that go can enjoy a Pride-themed pregame Plaza Party presented by Dr Pepper, in-game celebrations and Pride jerseys designed in partnership with local artist, Brad DeLeone.

Interested in your own shirt featuring the Pride logo design? Purchase the Pride Night Ticket Package and score a shirt with each ticket.