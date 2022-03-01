Nashville Predators, NHL team up to help Nashville Inner City Ministry build activity center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a few days since Nashville hosted that epic outdoor hockey game. Following the NHL Stadium Series, Nashville Inner City Ministry got some exciting news.

Over the years, the Nashville Predators and NHL have played a big part in the renovation of the 90,000 square foot space. Now, it will help Nashville Inner City Ministry through a so-called legacy grant which will allow the organization to build two hockey rinks and three multi-purpose courts indoors.

"It's a piece of a $12 million campaign that fully builds out the rest of our space here," said Kenny Purvis, the director of development.

Also in the plans are computer labs for after-school tutoring and a 24-hour outreach youth center. However, completing the full project will take more donations.

Purvis says their donors keep their doors open, and the NHL and Nashville Predators have contributed a lot.

"Wall art, technology, multipurpose chairs and tables and really made this space our own," Purvis said.

The organization works with about 600-800 vulnerable kids every week. The ministry hopes the renovations will bring more children into the fold.

"When you look at the number of kids in Metro schools, that's 80,000 children and that's our target," he said.