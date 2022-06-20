Nashville Predators team up with Red Cross to host blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a time when blood supply typically drops, the Nashville Predators are teaming up with the American Red Cross to give more people the chance to help out and donate.

The Red Cross has said the partnership with the Predators brings in a huge amount of donations.

The Red Cross said blood supply typically drops in the summer. They said people can donate every 56 days, however, only 3% of people who can give blood, actually do.

If you need extra incentive, donors will get a foam hockey puck while the supplies last. You also will be entered to win a puck signed by a current Preds player. If you donate this month you will get a $5 gift card to the place of your choice.

There is also a drawing for an all-expenses-paid trip to Graceland, including a stay at a guest house there.

You can find the different locations and times below:

Monday, June 20, 2022

Clarksville American Red Cross:

1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nashville Predators World Outreach Church:

1921 New Salem Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital:

4220 Harding Rd., Nashville, TN 37205

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott:

1980 Providence Pkwy., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Inn at Opryland:

2401 Music Valley Dr., Nashville, TN 37214

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebration Lutheran Church:

3425 N Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Livery Stables Event Hall:

1104 Main St., Pleasant View, TN 37146

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators Spring Hill Community:

5344 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

12:00 P.M. - 06:00 P.M.

Faith Lutheran Church:

1655 Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

American Red Cross Chapter Memphis:

1399 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sumner Station:

225 Big Station Camp Blvd., Gallatin, TN 37066

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Goodlettsville Church:

226 S. Main St., Goodlettsville, TN 37072

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Brentwood — Brentwood Library:

8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gallatin Civic Center:

210 Albert Gallatin Ave., Gallatin, TN 37066

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Bellevue:

7638 B Highway 70 S., Nashville, TN 37221

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center — Light Hall:

2215 Garland Ave., Nashville, TN 37232

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Clarksville American Red Cross:

1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center:

1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks:

719 Thompson Ln., Nashville, TN 37204

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gold's Gym Smyrna:

567 S. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Collinwood Freewill Baptist:

First Ave N., Collinwood, TN 38450

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sumner Regional Medical Center:

555 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center — Light Hall:

2215 Garland Ave., Nashville, TN 37232

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Courtyard by Marriott:

1980 Providence Pkwy., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nashville Predators - Columbia Community:

1106 Nashville Hwy., Columbia, TN 38401

11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nashville Predators Hartsville Community:

303 Main St., Hartsville, TN 37074

1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ford Ice Center:

5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy., Antioch, TN 37013

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter:

129 West Fowlkes St., Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37064

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Brentwood — Brentwood Library:

8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 24, 2022

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center:

1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nashville Predators Winchester Community:

1230 S. College St., Winchester, TN 37398

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators Crossville Community — Crossville First UMC Church:

69 Neecham St., Crossville, TN 38555

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

