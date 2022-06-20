Nashville Predators team up with Red Cross to host blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a time when blood supply typically drops, the Nashville Predators are teaming up with the American Red Cross to give more people the chance to help out and donate.
The Red Cross has said the partnership with the Predators brings in a huge amount of donations.
The Red Cross said blood supply typically drops in the summer. They said people can donate every 56 days, however, only 3% of people who can give blood, actually do.
If you need extra incentive, donors will get a foam hockey puck while the supplies last. You also will be entered to win a puck signed by a current Preds player. If you donate this month you will get a $5 gift card to the place of your choice.
There is also a drawing for an all-expenses-paid trip to Graceland, including a stay at a guest house there.
You can find the different locations and times below:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Clarksville American Red Cross:
1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nashville Predators World Outreach Church:
1921 New Salem Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN 37129
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital:
4220 Harding Rd., Nashville, TN 37205
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott:
1980 Providence Pkwy., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Inn at Opryland:
2401 Music Valley Dr., Nashville, TN 37214
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Celebration Lutheran Church:
3425 N Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Livery Stables Event Hall:
1104 Main St., Pleasant View, TN 37146
1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Nashville Predators Spring Hill Community:
5344 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174
12:00 P.M. - 06:00 P.M.
Faith Lutheran Church:
1655 Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
American Red Cross Chapter Memphis:
1399 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sumner Station:
225 Big Station Camp Blvd., Gallatin, TN 37066
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Goodlettsville Church:
226 S. Main St., Goodlettsville, TN 37072
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City of Brentwood — Brentwood Library:
8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gallatin Civic Center:
210 Albert Gallatin Ave., Gallatin, TN 37066
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ford Ice Center Bellevue:
7638 B Highway 70 S., Nashville, TN 37221
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center — Light Hall:
2215 Garland Ave., Nashville, TN 37232
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Clarksville American Red Cross:
1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center:
1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks:
719 Thompson Ln., Nashville, TN 37204
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gold's Gym Smyrna:
567 S. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Collinwood Freewill Baptist:
First Ave N., Collinwood, TN 38450
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center:
555 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center — Light Hall:
2215 Garland Ave., Nashville, TN 37232
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Courtyard by Marriott:
1980 Providence Pkwy., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nashville Predators - Columbia Community:
1106 Nashville Hwy., Columbia, TN 38401
11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Nashville Predators Hartsville Community:
303 Main St., Hartsville, TN 37074
1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Ford Ice Center:
5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy., Antioch, TN 37013
1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter:
129 West Fowlkes St., Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37064
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Brentwood — Brentwood Library:
8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, June 24, 2022
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center:
1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nashville Predators Winchester Community:
1230 S. College St., Winchester, TN 37398
1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Nashville Predators Crossville Community — Crossville First UMC Church:
69 Neecham St., Crossville, TN 38555
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.