Nashville Predators, TSU partner to create internship pipeline for NHL experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two professors at Tennessee State University are spearheading the efforts to create an internship pipeline with the Nashville Predators and the NHL.

“Internships are an ongoing process, and we always get requests from companies,” marketing professor Vaidas Lukosius said. “It’s one thing to have a flyer [about internship opportunities], but it’s something else to have the company come out, meet, explain, and engage with students.”

The two professors hope to have future events where Predators staff can speak to students. Their goal is to have a consistent group of students earn an internship with the Predators each year. Their goal is to have spring interns selected before Christmas break with a potential start date around the second week of January.

Nearly three years after forming a historic partnership between the two entities, Tennessee State University and the Nashville Predators have raised $1 million for the school.