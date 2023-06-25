Nashville Pride celebrates 35th Anniversary, embracing authenticity and equality.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, thousands of people gathered at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Nashville Pride Festival, an event that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Festivities began in the morning on Broadway for the Nashville Pride Parade and went through 9 p.m. Saturday night. It will continue on Sunday too. Organizers are anticipating a turnout of over 125,000 people over the next two days.

At the parade over 120 marchers, floats, and vehicles participated, as thousands of onlookers lined the iconic Broadway, cheering for all those involved.

Nashville Pride organizers expressed their unwavering commitment to providing a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting the importance of featuring performers from within the community and its allies.

Pop/punk artist Cassadee Pope, one of the main headliners set to grace the Equality Stage on Sunday, shared her perspective on the significance of Pride.

"I think this weekend is everybody's chance to just show their joy no matter what policies try to get pushed through. No matter what anybody says online," Pope said.

While Cassadee will captivate the audience on Sunday, Saturday's program boasts a variety of drag performances and artists like Fletcher and Saucy Santana. In total, approximately 100 acts will take the stage throughout the weekend.

Anasia Phillips, Nashville local, urged attendees to momentarily set aside their worries while remembering the essence of the celebration. "Forget about your worries but also remember why we're here and why we are celebrating," Phillips said.

Cassadee Pope reinforced the importance of embracing one's identity and love openly, stating, "Not to be afraid to be who they are and embrace who they love and who they are as people," Pope explained.

Recent anti-LGBT bills have been introduced and passed in Tennessee, which have left some feeling unloved. However, the show of solidarity was evident, with thousands lining the streets of Downtown Nashville, including parents who brought their children to witness the grand Pride parade.

Jessee Uhde, a Nashville resident, highlighted the importance of teaching children to be true to themselves and express their identities freely. "The first thing we're supposed to teach our children is to be true to themselves and to express themselves in the way they see most appropriate," Uhde said.

Nashville Pride organizers aim to create a space in Music City where individuals feel safe and empowered to be their authentic selves.

Rene Saunders, a resident of Nashville, emphasized the importance of support. "If I don't support, you don't support. Other people don't support them, people will continue to leave them on the outside instead of bringing them in where they belong," Saunders said.

Participants acknowledged the challenges in the ongoing fight for equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals. However, they recognized that lining the streets with love, vibrant colors, and acceptance is a definitive step in the right direction.

For ticket information and a list of performers at the Nashville Pride Festival, click here.

The festival features over 240 vendors, food trucks, three stages of live entertainment with over 100 acts performing over two days, an extensive kids and family area, youth area, art installations and much more.