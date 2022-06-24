NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — LGBTQ + communities and allies will come together this weekend in Nashville to celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

Nashville Pride is back and the fun starts with a Pride Parade along Broadway on Saturday. The pride festival will follow at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Organizers are expecting the largest crowd in history for the family-friendly event.

This year there will be multiple stages at the festival with all types of performances from musicians, Drag Queens and Drag Kings.

The main headliners performing will include “Walk the Moon”, “Michaela Jaé”, and country music icon “Tanya Tucker”.

Nashville Pride Vice President Zach Ledbetter thinks it’s always an amazing feeling to be able to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on Broadway.

“When you think of Nashville and what an opportunity it is for pride to be on Broadway and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on the iconic Broadway of downtown Nashville. We're very excited,” Nashville Pride Vice President Zach Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said he gets chills thinking about pride and the meaning behind it.

“Thinking back to Stonewall riots at Stonewall even before then the work of all those individuals and the individuals here in Nashville with the first pride event, really that started back in 1988. Here we are, more than 30 years later and celebrating that community still, with the progress that's been made and the opportunities still yet to come,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said it will best if people purchase tickets in advance.

The festival is being held on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. It's $5 for one day and $10 for both days.

The festival will also have a Kids and Family Zone, Youth Area, Community Art and over 225 vendors featuring local not for profits, artists, and businesses.

The pride parade is free for everyone to attend and will kick off at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 8th Avenue.

Ledbetter wants to remind everyone to stay hydrated this weekend.

For ticket information and the festival’s bag policy, visit, https://www.nashvillepride.org/.