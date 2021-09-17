Nashville Pride Festival back this weekend with COVID-19 protocols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend, Downtown Nashville will be full of rainbow flags and a lot of love.

Nashville Pride is back and at a new location, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The two-day festival will be held Saturday, September 18 (10 a.m. - 9 p.m.) and Sunday, September 19 (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.).

“It is a heavy lift, because we do have an all working board, it is all volunteer run. It is a heavy lift, but we are able to get it done. We are excited about what the future for this weekend has for us,” Nashville Pride’s Community Affairs Director Phil Cobucci said.

This year, attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or show proof they’re negative from COVID-19.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test has to be taken within 72 hours prior to Saturday, September 18. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask to ensure everyone's safety.

To reduce contact, they recommend purchasing all tickets in advance. Attendees will be able to pre-order drinks/merchandise using the Nashville Pride app to reduce contact.

Rapid testing will be available on site starting on Friday and all weekend. It will cost you $40.

Last year, Nashville Pride was virtual so for 2021 they wanted to bring people together and do so in a safe way.

They felt the COVID-19 policies in place were the safest way to do so. Cobucci says it’s been more than a year of uncertainty for so many people.

He says the LGBTQ+ community really needs a place to come together and celebrate their existence.

“It's great that people can come together. It's great that we can bring all of our organizations that work with LGBTQIA plus folks together in a space that is safe and we will be able to do so. To celebrate our existence, to celebrate who we are, but then also connect people with the services and resources that they need in order to thrive,” Cobucci said.

Nashville Pride's parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will start at Second Avenue and Union Street. They do have an app you can download to see the route and all the activities planned for kids and adults.

You can find more information like bag polices, ticket information, information about the app and the parade route at NashvillePride.org.