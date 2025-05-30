Nashville Pride Month kicks off with body positive pool party at Virgin Hotels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Pride Month celebrations begin with the return of the official Bath and Body rooftop pool party at Virgin Hotels Nashville in Music Row.

The body positive, all-inclusive event marks its fourth year and aims to set the tone for pride celebrations throughout June.

The party features DJ entertainment, drag performances, and fundraisers supporting local LGBTQIA+ resources.

Special guest Shea Coulee, a contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race, will headline the event alongside local drag performers, artists, and activists.

Deryck Todd, the event producer, says the pool party was created to give people a safe space to celebrate pride.

"Providing safe places for those people to come to feel like they can let their guard down and feel protected and get to see themselves mirrored around them, I think is a way to grow community, a way to have solace, a way to have a shoulder to cry on, a friend to laugh with and again maybe meet somebody new," Todd said.

A silent auction will benefit Nashville Launch Pad, a local charity dedicated to creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ young adults experiencing homelessness in Middle Tennessee.

The Bath and Body rooftop pool party begins at 6 p.m. at Virgin Hotels Nashville on Music Row. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The Bath and Body rooftop pool party is just the kickoff to a month-long celebration of Pride events happening throughout Nashville in June.

The festivities continue with an artist showcase on Wednesday, June 4 and June 18 called Rooftop Sounds, hosted at The Pool Club. This month's events will feature an all-queer lineup in honor of Pride Month.

On Sunday, June 8, Vidalia Anne Gentry and her rotating cast of special guests will host the hotel's monthly Drag Brunch in Commons Club.

