Nashville program creates safe space for young men of color ahead of Father's Day and Juneteenth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Do you think about how much you are valued? Where do you value yourself?"

These questions create space for vulnerability among boys and young men of color in Nashville through the My Brother's Keeper initiative.

"People feel brave enough to say these things. People feel safe enough and they feel empowered enough in this sacred space to say, 'Man, I need help. I need support,'" said Ashford Hughes, with the Nashville chapter of My Brother's Keeper.

The organization helps both marginalized men and boys develop confidence and community.

"We want to make them feel good, look good, but we also want to create critical thinkers," said Hughes.

The nationwide My Brother's Keeper initiative launched to address opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color.

Ahead of Father's Day and Juneteenth, a group of about 80 participants shared their backgrounds, favorite quotes, and what makes them proud.

When asked what they were proud of, one young participant responded, "Being in advanced band."

Hughes says the community they form for young men sets an example to build young leaders.

"As we tell our kids, 'I see you and we see you' is vitally important to creating strong Nashville citizens," said Hughes.

To learn more about this initiative or other youth development programs in your area, visit mbk.gov for resources and information.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.