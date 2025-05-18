Nashville protesters demand answers about ICE detainments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crowd gathered at the corner of Harding Place and Nolensville Road in South Nashville to protest recent immigration enforcement actions.

Demonstrators held signs, chanted as passing drivers honked in support, and gave voice to those who they said couldn't be present.

"You can hear them driving by and honking, people going to work and people afraid to leave their homes," said Lindy Drolsum, who joined the protest.

Drolsum chose this specific location because of the number of detainments that have occurred there.

"I've grown up here, so I've never seen images like that in my own city. You don't see those things, and when you finally do, it hits you like a train," said Drolsum.

Since the Tennessee Highway Patrol started working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Governor Lee says 369 people have been pulled over across South Nashville.Of those, 94 people have been detained on "immigration-related matters."

Both Drolsum and Craig Bardo are members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. They want information about where the people who ICE detained.

"We want to talk to anyone involved in this that this needs to stop," said Bardo.

Bardo says they will not be intimidated.

"They are working to divide working people based on borders, based on national identity, based on race, and it is a diversion from the things that people in this country are worried about," said Bardo.

Have you witnessed immigration enforcement actions in your neighborhood? Share your experiences and perspectives on this developing story by emailing Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your insights could help provide a more complete picture of how these operations are affecting our community.

