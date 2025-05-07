'We want to partner with ICE': Lee explains THP role in traffic stops in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Highway Patrol officers have conducted hundreds of traffic stops in South Nashville at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with Gov. Bill Lee confirming the state is cooperating with federal authorities.

The traffic stops, which began on Saturday night, have resulted in dozens of people being detained for immigration violations.

"Our role is to be a partner with them and help when they request," Gov. Bill Lee said.

When asked about the operation during an unrelated visit to Columbia on Wednesday, Lee told reporters he couldn't explain why ICE targeted southeast Davidson County but expressed support for the federal agency's mission.

"We know that these folks that are dangerous that are in our backyard need to be removed. We want to be a partner with ICE and the federal government to remove criminals from the streets. So when they reached out to us, we were ready to coordinate with them," Lee said.

Since Saturday, May 3, around 10 THP troopers have made 369 traffic stops in Davidson County. In cases where individuals were found to be in the country illegally, ICE intervened. So far, 94 people have been detained for further investigation and transport.

ICE has provided limited information about those detained, only sharing brief descriptions of four individuals, including a gang member and others with past convictions for sex with a minor, aggravated assault, and drug possession.

The governor added that while this enforcement effort might surprise some residents, it shouldn't, noting that President Donald Trump has made addressing immigration issues a key priority.

Have you been affected by the increased immigration enforcement in South Nashville? We want to hear your perspective on how these operations are impacting local communities. Email me at Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.