Nashville Public Library downtown branch extends closure after fire, officials recommend alternative locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The main branch of the Nashville Public Library downtown on Church Street will remain closed longer than initially expected following a fire in the adjoining parking garage last month.

The downtown location was scheduled to reopen on July 29, but library officials say they need additional time to ensure the facility is clean and safe for patrons.

While the downtown branch undergoes repairs, Nashville residents have access to nearly two dozen alternative library locations throughout the city. At least five branches are within a few miles of the downtown location.

These nearby branches include:



East Branch on Gallatin Avenue

North Branch on Monroe Street

Southeast Branch in Antioch

Green Hills Branch near the mall

Richland Hills Branch north of Sylvan Park

"Every branch has its own personality. It has a different manager, it has a different staff, and they have their own programs. It's not the same all the way across the board, which is really fun and unique," said Joan Brasher with the library.

Each location offers unique programs and resources. Library officials note they've seen increased attendance and book checkouts at other branches since the downtown location closed.

The library's online events calendar is the best resource for finding activities like book clubs, children's programs, and specialty groups like the knitting club. Community partnerships also bring diverse programming to each branch.

"For example, I was looking through the calendar the other day and I saw that there was a knitting club. It's for people with all different abilities, whether you're a newbie or an expert," Brasher said.

"They get together every month, and it's called 'Chronicles or Yarnia,' which I think is adorable. And there's just unique little pockets of goodness at every location, and that's why it's so important to search that library calendar listing because there are hundreds of different things to do, and you can just pick which location you want to go to."

The Richland Hills branch will host "Story Time with the Zoo," featuring reptiles and other animals for children to interact with.

The library's popular puppet truck is also continuing operations, bringing shows like "Goldie Locks" to various locations across Nashville.

Have more information about library services during the closure? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.