Nashville Public Library's main building is set to reopen on October 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attention Nashville Public Library lovers! The Main Library will be back open on October 26!
You can checkout books and materials on their reopening day and if you have reserved items at the Main Library, you can pick up beginning Saturday.
The Library added that the temporary closure was to perform preventative maintenance on the heating and cooling system across the building.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
