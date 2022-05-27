Nashville Public Library's new initiative allows bike checkout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new initiative from the Nashville public library is allowing people to not only check out books, but bikes.

It is called "Books and Bikes for All." It makes checking out a BCycle electric bike the same as picking up a book.

The passes are kept at the Main, East and Richland Park branches, but you can pick one up at any of the 21 locations. The passes are in the shape of a guitar pick and give you a week with unlimited two-hour rides.

If you need the bike longer than two hours, all you need to do is dock the bike and check it back out.

In order to check out a pass, you need to be at least 18-years-old, have a library card in good standing and sign a waiver.

The idea of the partnership started months back after Nashville BCycle general manager Elese Daniel reached out to the library. The program launched in May and has gained a lot of popularity. As of this report, there are about 90 holds on the library nine passes.

"We are very surprised because we had a number of like rides that we thought that would happen between now and the end of the year and I think we are already going to meet that goal," Richland Park Branch Library branch manager Carlos Shivers said.

There are conversations happening about getting more passes out there.

"It is very very exciting and it also was an immediate indicator to me that there needs to be more passes available," Nashville BCycle General Manager Elese Daniel said.

Also, the library has 24 helmets divided up between the three locations. They are giving them away for free on a first come, first serve basis.