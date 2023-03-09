Nashville reacts to new law that will reduce Metro Council by half

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee legislature passed a bill to cut the number of Metro Council members in half on Thursday. Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law soon after.

Several community and Metro Council members are concerned about the lack of diversity on the council and if everyone's voices will be heard.

One council member — who is also running for mayor — even suggested this isn't about doing what's best for the people. It’s to pass the legislation because the legislature could.

Signing the bill into law has become a topic of discussion inside Milestone Barber Beauty Salon in southeast Nashville.

"I think more council members is better because Nashville is a growing city. The more council members mean the more productivity," barber Linn Erwin said.

"Anytime you subtract something, it’s going to be a fear because you’re losing the numbers," barber Paul Williams said.

Williams and Erwin didn't know Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher represents the barbershop’s district. They feel like communication could be better.

In the past, Vercher has been very outspoken about the need for a southeast police precinct. She's also responded to issues and concerns her constituents have like crime and drag racing.

Williams thinks her presence is needed to reduce problems in Antioch, and since Nashville is growing, he questions if 20 council members is enough.

"Can I just walk in the office and speak to somebody? I have to go through the chain of command so my council member will be my chain of command," Williams said.

Sponsors of the new law believe it will increase the efficiency in local governments. Williams and Erwin question why the public didn’t have a say.

"Why wouldn’t we want to vote on something that affects us city-wide or statewide?" Williams said.

Council member Joy Styles said Metro legal would be filing lawsuits to overturn the decision.