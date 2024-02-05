Nashville reacts to new Tennessee bills in support of Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Passionate supporters of Palestine marched along the streets near Centennial Park Sunday.

While this wasn't the first time, the latest rally does coincide with new proposed legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The three bills, HJR 688, SJR 805, and SJR 870, show their full support for Israel and condemn the attacks by terrorist group Hamas in early October.

"Knowing we have the backing of our state leadership in this way, is incredibly humbling and appreciated by us in the Jewish community," said Rabbi Dan Horwitz with the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville.

"We are always praying for peace, trying to move towards peace, and that doesn't mean laying down in front of our enemies so they can slaughter us."

However, those at Sunday's rally are adamant the move doesn't represent peace in Palestine.

"I'd tell them don't pass it," said rally attendee Jim Wohlgemuth.

"It's very unfortunate we are supporting a cause that's totally misunderstood," added another man at the rally, Zahid Kirmani.

The Tennessee General Assembly website shows two bills were "passed on second consideration" and referred to the Senate Finance committee. The other has not yet moved forward.