Nashville remembers Civil Rights icon King Hollands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He was a Civil Rights icon in Nashville who stood next to the likes of John Lewis and Diane Nash.

King Hollands was one of the first Black students to integrate Father Ryan High School in the '50s, and he participated in the Woolworth's Lunch counter sit-ins of the '60s.

Those Woolworths lunch counter sit-ins sent Hollands to jail for two weeks.

Today, Metro Councilwoman Zulfat Suara is part of a push to transform the historic Morris Memorial Building downtown into a museum dedicated to Nashville's African American history — a history that Hollands helped write.

"We're losing the history and we do need to find a place to memorialize and congratulate and learn what each one of them has done and how we can learn from it," Suara said.

King Hollands was 82 years old.