Nashville Rescue Mission opens doors to new campus for women and children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday is a day years in the making as Nashville Rescue Mission celebrates the opening of its brand new campus for women and children.

The organization will be able to serve more families, getting them out of unsafe conditions and into a warm, resourceful space to recover.

Construction faced a lot of delays because of the pandemic as the number of unhoused families grew in the Nashville area as so many mothers and children were facing evictions and job loss.

January 4 marks the day that the men and women will finally be able to have their own separate buildings since construction started in 2021.

Since that time, both had been combined at the main campus on Lafayette Street.

The new three story 72,000 square foot campus will go on to provide more emergency and recovery services that allow families to get back on track with their lives. In turn it will lead to jobs, housing and a deeper relationship with their faith.

Other new necessities include more restrooms, showers, classrooms, computer labs, case manager offices, and meeting spaces for things like counseling, job readiness and life-skills development.

The mission said on any given day more than 2,000 people are unhoused in Davidson County which includes a growing number of women and children. Last year, they served more than 1,800 women and nearly 440 kids.

They now will be able to continue those services, reaching even more lives by getting them the help they need to break that cycle.