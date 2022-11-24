Nashville Rescue Mission provides community with Thanksgiving meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people are without a home and don’t have the luxury to cook or afford a Thanksgiving meal. The Nashville Rescue Mission is stepping in to help.

On Thursday, they served about 800 families.

The “Great Thanksgiving Day Banquet” wouldn't be able to happen if it wasn't for dozens of volunteers coming to help serve.

Wednesday through Sunday, The Nashville Rescue Mission plans to serve 5,000 meals to women, children and men.

They served all the classic favorites like rolls, pie, turkey, and a little salad so people had their greens.

Nashville Rescue Mission's Vice President of Development Cheryl Chunn said a lot of people are counting on them because times are tough right now.

"We went back to look at our food cost and it’s no longer $2.20 a meal. It’s now $2.85. We’re grateful we can serve the meal. We’re seeing higher food costs and we know those families are seeing it, that’s what brought many of them here," Chunn explained.

The mission serves Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.

It takes about 50 volunteers each shift to serve everyone during the “Great Thanksgiving Day Banquet”